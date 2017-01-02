Era of brutality over in Rivers, Wike pledges



Governor Nyesom Wike says the era of vindictiveness in Rivers State has come to an end.

The governor, who made the declaration yesterday in Port Harcourt in a broadcast to the people, said he hoped the state would be fairly treated and accorded its share of developmental projects by the Federal Government this fiscal year.

Describing 2016 as a year of mixed feelings, he, however, noted that the challenges notwithstanding, remarkable progress was recorded. He urged the people to be hopeful for a better state.

Wike sued for peace and support as government continues to for the security, progress and prosperity of the state.

He went on: “We managed to resuscitate our broken economy to drive and sustain our development efforts in the face of a crippling national recession. We reconstructed existing roads, build new ones and in the process created jobs and empowerment for our people.

“We confronted insecurity by providing concrete support to the security agencies to combat and reduce crime across the state. “Furthermore, among several other tangible achievements, we also ensured the regular payment of salaries, pensions and started the process of restoring quality in our educational and health systems.

“Although it is difficult to forget the low and painful moments of 2016, especially the continuing economic difficulties and associated misery being experienced by ordinary people as a result of the prostrate state of our national economy and extreme brutalisation, bloodshed and loss that characterised the re-run legislative elections, there is still much progress to look back to in the last 12 months.”

