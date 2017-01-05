Era Of Military Secrecy Is Over – Nigerian Army spokesman

The Acting Directot of Defence Information at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Brigadier-General Rabe Abubakar has declared that the era in which the activities of the Nigerian Army is considered secret is over, saying the new policy is openness and professionalism.

Brig. Gen. Rabiu Abubakar, who made this declaration in Yenagoa on Wednesday during an Interactive Session with Media Executives and the Leadership of the Bayelsa Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), said the new policy of openness by the Nigerian military occasioned his tour to media houses to interface with relevant stakeholders in the six geo-political zones of the country, including the Niger Delta.

Abubakar said: “From North East, I moved to the North West where I interacted with all the media houses there. Now I felt I must come to the Niger Delta and have a chat with the media executives and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.”

“The essence is, there is a (policy) shift in the military now. The issue of secrecy is now gone. We are now open. And because of this openness, we decided that we should extend a hand of fellowship to stakeholders, especially the media”.

Abubakar sought the partnership and collaboration of journalists in the Niger Delta to enable the military succeed in its operations in the region.

He stressed the need for the military to be supported while carrying out its mandate of protecting life and property and critical national assets across the country.

“We need ourselves for this great country to move forward. We have responsibility to protect the lives of innocent citizens.It is only when we do that that we can move the country away from crisis. Our duty as military is to ensure total peace not only in the Niger Delta but in all areas where we have operations”, he stated.

The defence spokesperson explained that Operation Delta Safe was established to guard against activities inimical to oil and gas facilities in the region.

Abubakar, who reiterated that the armed forces had “finished Boko Haram” and taken over Sambisa forest, called on journalists and the media to lead a campaign that would produce lasting peace in the nation.

In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade John Angese thanked Rabe Abubakar for the visit.

He lauded the armed forces for the sacrifice they pay to ensure Nigeria remained a united country and assured of the council’s support to the defence headquarters.

