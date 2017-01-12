Ericsson, Cisco Extend Strategic Partnership on Wi-Fi Solutions

Emma Okonji

Ericsson and Cisco are extending their strategic partnership to include a new Wi-Fi solution offering, named Evolved Wi-Fi Networks (EWN). EWN combines Ericsson’s 3GPP access, core networks and applications with Cisco’s Wi-Fi portfolio, to provide reliable Wi-Fi with the highest performance to Ericsson’s mobile, cable and other industries customers.

The offering will include pre-integrated and verified solutions and will offer a range of benefits to include Indoor Small Cells; Operator Wi-Fi; Traffic Steering; Core Network Integration, among other benefits.

Combining indoor Ericsson access networks with Cisco WLAN enables deployment in venues of both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity.

With Operator Wi-Fi, operators who have outdoor Ericsson access networks, could use Cisco WLAN to offer access to their subscribers.

The Traffic Steering will allow integration of Cisco WLAN with either Ericsson macro or indoor access networks via Ericsson’s unique real time traffic steering feature enables operators to steer users between mobile and Wi-Fi access networks, ensuring the best end-user experience.

The Core Network Integration is used for integrating Cisco WLAN into Ericsson packet core. Using trusted configurations will allow operators to offer all their core network services over Wi-Fi for multimode devices. Ericsson’s highly successful Wi-Fi calling capabilities already deliver seamless voice mobility over Cisco WLAN.

Describing the features as unique, the Head of Region, North America with responsibility for the strategic partnership with Cisco and Ericsson, Rima Qureshi, said: “Our strategic partnership brings together the capabilities of two leading players in networking, mobility and cloud, creating the best end-to-end solutions and opportunities for our customers. By adding Wi-Fi solutions into the partnership, we will enable our customers to offer best-in-class Wi-Fi in their networks, complemented by our leading 3GPP portfolio and services organisation.”

The General Manager of the Service Provider Business Unit, Cisco, Yvette Kanouff, said: “With Wi-Fi traffic predicted to grow to 50 percent of the total IP traffic by 2020, a top priority for service providers is to deliver the best possible connected experiences to their customers. Through our extended strategic partnership with Ericsson, we are committed to providing Wi-Fi solutions of the highest quality performance and reliability.”

The design and deployment of solutions based on the new offering will be handled by Ericsson’s services organisation, with full product support from Cisco. Ericsson’s capability to offer worldwide services will allow operators to adopt new business models and expand into new markets. EWN can be offered as a fully managed service with the global reach of more than 180 countries. This enables faster rollout times and ease of adaption of the solution.

Ericsson and Cisco, the two industry leaders in the development and delivery of networking, mobility, and cloud, formed a global business and technology partnership in November 2015 to create the networks of the future. The partnership offers customers the best of both companies, ranging from routing, Datacentre, networking, cloud, mobility, management and control, and global services capabilities. The next-generation strategic partnership will drive growth, accelerate innovation, and speed digital transformation demanded by customers across industries. To date, over 250 active customer engagements have now started to turn into won deals. More than 60 deals, spread around the world, are in IP and services. The companies announced deals with three Italy, Vodafone Portugal, Aster Dominican Republic and Cable & Wireless in Caribbean in 2016.

“Ericsson is the driving force behind the Networked Society, a world leader in communications technology and services. Our long-term relationships with every major telecom operator in the world allow people, business and society to fulfill their potential and create a more sustainable future,” Qureshi said.

