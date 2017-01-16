Ericsson seals deal with 20th Century Fox Television on VOD service

By Emeka Aginam

Technology giant, Ericsson, weekend, disclosed that it has sealed an exclusive deal with multi-year feature film leading international content distributor, 20th Century Fox Television Distribution for subscription of video on demand (VOD) service, Nuvu.

The output deal, according to Ericsson, would include DreamWorks Animation-produced titles along with an extensive selection of global film franchises for territories across sub-Saharan Africa in multiple languages.

Titles included How to Train Your Dragon 2, Penguins of Madagascar, Home and Mr. Peabody and Sherman.

Speaking on the new deal, Thorsten Sauer, Head of Broadcast and Media Services, Ericsson, said that, “This feature film content deal through 20th Century Fox Television Distribution is another major milestone for Ericsson as we look to expand our new SVOD service, Nuvu. Through this partnership, Nuvu subscribers will have access to some of Hollywood’s hottest films as part of their package, localized on a market-by-market basis.”

“Working hand in hand with some of Africa’s leading mobile phone operators, we believe Nuvu can offer a truly unique content and technology solution that meets the demands of consumers across sub-Saharan Africa.”

Nuvu is a complete end-to-end subscription VOD service developed by Ericsson for mobile operators in emerging markets, which spans both the technology platform and the content licensing.

It leverages the company’s extensive over-the top capabilities based on Ericsson Managed Player and components of Ericsson MediaFirst TV Platform, Ericsson’s highly scalable modular technology platforms used by broadcasters and telco service providers to distribute video content efficiently to connected devices.

For a monthly fee, subscribers have unlimited access to an initial 3,000 local and international premium titles across a wide variety of genres including Hollywood and Nollywood movies, TV series, kids, music, gospel and education.

The built-in ability to distribute content to consumers during off-peak periods is a core feature of the service.

This minimizes data costs for both operator and consumer, addressing the key cost challenge that has so far been an obstacle for VOD uptake in Africa.

The platform also integrates fully into the operator’s customer relationship management and payment systems.

