Eriksen: I Play Like Iniesta

Tottenham star, Christian Eriksen has revealed who he plays like and it is Barcelona midfielder, Andres Iniesta.

The playmaker has been exceptional for Tottenham since joining from Ajax in 2013, his creative ability showing once more as he has been involved in five goals so far.

Eriksen has played in a number of midfield positions at White Hart Lane, but loves playing down the middle, which is Iniesta’s position and he’s considered one of the best in that position.

“The one I most admire is Iniesta,” Eriksen told the Telegraph. “His style of play has been fantastic for years. Of course, they run less at Barcelona as they always have the ball…”

“I’ve always been a player on the move. It’s not because I like running. I like getting the ball. If you are smart enough, you don’t need to run.

“I’ve never been one to go past 20 players on the wing. I’m always going to be the guy sneaking the ball through, to build and create something.

Eriksen recognises the evolution of the number 10 role, however, and is thriving under the new-found pressure to aggressive press opponents in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

“The style we play at Spurs, you need everyone to press, so it is difficult to just walk around,” he says. “If you played as a No. 10 before, they could chill and do whatever. I don’t think that is possible any more.”

“I’ve always been a runner. But the power, the aggression that [Pochettino] really likes: that’s probably changed a bit.”

