Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – $7.80 Is Key For ETH/USD?

Key Highlights ETH price made another attempt to break the $8.40 resistance area against the US Dollar, but failed. There is a bullish trend line formed on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which is currently holding the downside move. The price need to stay above the $7.80 support area, else there … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – $7.80 Is Key For ETH/USD?

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – $7.80 Is Key For ETH/USD? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

