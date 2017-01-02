Pages Navigation Menu

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – $7.80 Is Key For ETH/USD?

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights ETH price made another attempt to break the $8.40 resistance area against the US Dollar, but failed. There is a bullish trend line formed on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which is currently holding the downside move. The price need to stay above the $7.80 support area, else there … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – $7.80 Is Key For ETH/USD?

