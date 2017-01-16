Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD About To Rise?

Key Highlights ETH price managed to remain above the $9.40 support area against the US Dollar, and may trade higher. There is an ascending channel pattern formed on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which taking the price higher. The price is currently above the 100 hourly simple moving average, which is … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD About To Rise?

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD About To Rise? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

