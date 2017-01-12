Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Break Looks Real

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights ETH price made a sharp downside move against the US Dollar, and broke the $9.80 support zone. Yesterday’s highlighted connecting bullish trend line on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD was cleared to open the gates for more declines. There was a sharp decline in Bitcoin price due to the … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Break Looks Real

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Break Looks Real appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.