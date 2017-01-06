Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Correction Initiated

Key Highlights ETH price after making a top near the $11.40 level against the US Dollar started trading lower. Yesterday’s highlighted connecting bullish trend line on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD was broken. The price closed below the $10.00 handle and looks set for more declines in the near term. Ethereum … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Correction Initiated

