Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Correction Initiated
Key Highlights ETH price after making a top near the $11.40 level against the US Dollar started trading lower. Yesterday’s highlighted connecting bullish trend line on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD was broken. The price closed below the $10.00 handle and looks set for more declines in the near term. Ethereum … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Correction Initiated
The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Correction Initiated appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG