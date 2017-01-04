Pages Navigation Menu

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Gunning Higher

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

Key Highlights ETH price surged higher against the US Dollar and broke the $9.20 resistance. Yesterday’s highlighted bearish trend line on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD was broken to clear the way for more gains. The price looks set for a test of the $10.00 handle if the current trend remains … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Gunning Higher

