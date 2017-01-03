Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Holding Support

Key Highlights ETH price remained above a major support area at $7.90 against the US Dollar. Yesterday’s highlighted bullish trend line on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD acted as a perfect support and prevented downsides. The price needs to break the $8.40 resistance in order to gain traction and momentum. Ethereum … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Holding Support

