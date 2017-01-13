Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Rallies From $9.00

Key Highlights ETH price after a sharp downside move found support near $9.00 against the US Dollar, and started recovering. There was a bearish trend line formed on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which was broken during the recent upside move. The price traded higher, and currently finding sellers near the … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Rallies From $9.00

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Rallies From $9.00 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

