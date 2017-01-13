Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Rallies From $9.00

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights ETH price after a sharp downside move found support near $9.00 against the US Dollar, and started recovering. There was a bearish trend line formed on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which was broken during the recent upside move. The price traded higher, and currently finding sellers near the … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Rallies From $9.00

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Rallies From $9.00 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.