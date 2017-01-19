Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Resistance Turned Support
Key Highlights ETH price corrected lower further against the US Dollar, but found support near $9.60. There is a connecting bearish trend line formed on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which is currently acting as a resistance near $10.05. The price remains supported on the downside, as an earlier resistance is … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Resistance Turned Support
The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Resistance Turned Support appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG