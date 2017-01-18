Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Strength Short-lived
Key Highlights ETH price managed to trade higher above $10.20 against the US Dollar, but failed to hold gains. There was a bearish trend line (as highlighted in yesterday’s post) on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which was cleared for an upside move. The price traded as high as $10.37 where … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Strength Short-lived
The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Strength Short-lived appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG