Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Strength Short-lived

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights ETH price managed to trade higher above $10.20 against the US Dollar, but failed to hold gains. There was a bearish trend line (as highlighted in yesterday’s post) on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which was cleared for an upside move. The price traded as high as $10.37 where … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Strength Short-lived

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Strength Short-lived appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.