Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Struggling To Hold Gains
Key Highlights ETH price remained under a bearish pressure this past week against the US Dollar and traded below $10.00. There is a tiny connecting bullish trend line formed on the daily chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which is currently holding the downtrend. The price needs to close above the 100-day simple moving … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Struggling To Hold Gains
The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Struggling To Hold Gains appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG