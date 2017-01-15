Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Struggling To Hold Gains

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights ETH price remained under a bearish pressure this past week against the US Dollar and traded below $10.00. There is a tiny connecting bullish trend line formed on the daily chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which is currently holding the downtrend. The price needs to close above the 100-day simple moving … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Struggling To Hold Gains

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Struggling To Hold Gains appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.