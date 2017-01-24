Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD To Decline Further

Key Highlights ETH price started a correction after trading as high as $10.84 against the US Dollar. There is a bearish trend line formed on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which is pushing the price down with resistance near $10.55. The pair has also moved below the 100 hourly simple moving … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD To Decline Further

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD To Decline Further appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

