Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD To Move Higher?

Key Highlights ETH price after correcting towards the $9.10 level against the US Dollar found support and moved higher. There was a bearish trend line on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which was broken during the recent upside at $9.65. The price is also above the 100 hourly simple moving average, … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD To Move Higher?

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD To Move Higher? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

