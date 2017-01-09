Pages Navigation Menu

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD To Move Higher?

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights ETH price after correcting towards the $9.10 level against the US Dollar found support and moved higher. There was a bearish trend line on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which was broken during the recent upside at $9.65. The price is also above the 100 hourly simple moving average, … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD To Move Higher?

