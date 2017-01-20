Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Trading Positive

Key Highlights ETH price regained the bullish traction against the US Dollar, and moved above the $10.20 level. Yesterday’s highlighted connecting bearish trend line on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD was broken to clear the way for more upsides. The price traded as high as $10.27 before starting a correction or … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Trading Positive

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Trading Positive appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

