Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Uptrend Intact

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights ETH price maintained its bullish bias against the US Dollar and closed above the $9.60 level. There was a break above a bearish trend line formed on the daily chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which earlier opened the gates for more gains. The price is also well above the 100-day simple … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Uptrend Intact

