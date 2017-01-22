Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Uptrend Intact

Key Highlights ETH price maintained its bullish bias against the US Dollar and closed above the $9.60 level. There was a break above a bearish trend line formed on the daily chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which earlier opened the gates for more gains. The price is also well above the 100-day simple … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Uptrend Intact

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Uptrend Intact appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

