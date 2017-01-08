Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – Can ETH/USD Remain Bullish?

Key Highlights Ethereum price finally managed to gain traction this past week against the US Dollar for a move towards $11.00. There was a crucial bearish trend line formed on the daily chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX), which was broken during the upside move. The price is currently in the bullish zone, but … Continue reading Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – Can ETH/USD Remain Bullish?

The post Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – Can ETH/USD Remain Bullish? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

