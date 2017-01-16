“Ethical Is The New Black” – Local Fashion Finally Moving In The Right Direction

Currently, there’s a global shift in consumer habits and it’s high time you hopped on the same train.

Ceasing the habit of buying items that are made in factories overseas, consumers are choosing items which have been manufactured in the country – or even the city – and more and more global consumers are on a mission to consciously remove ‘fast fashion’ from their daily lifestyle choices.

The shift largely focuses on clothing brands that are ethical and sustainable – and the more research you do, the more you can find out about this stuff.

Born from this revolutionary change in mindset, slogans such as “ethical is the new black”, terms like “fast fashion”, and movements like WearSA were born – and work together to encourage people to actively think about the consequences of their actions and the type of industry they support.

Good Morning to the world out there #WearSAMenlyn #Fashion #People #SAFashion #SouthAfrica A video posted by Wear South African (@wearsouthafrican) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:31pm PST

Practices like noticing where your garments are made or where the material is sourced from, or even the simple act of buying clothing for function over fast fashion, will lead you towards helping our world one outfit at a time.

And honestly, there’s just no excuse anymore.

From eyewear to jewellery and everything in between (hats, shirts, boardies and more), WearSA only showcases brands that are ethical and sustainable, taking the fast out of fashion and turning it local.

Ready to buy local? You really should be – after all, it’s a whole lot better to support your fellow countrymen over massive transnational corporations.

Definitely better.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

