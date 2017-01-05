Ethiopia: Ethiopian to Start Flying to Chengdu, China – 2merkato – Ethiopian Business Portal
|
Ezega
|
Ethiopia: Ethiopian to Start Flying to Chengdu, China
2merkato – Ethiopian Business Portal
Ethiopian Airlines Africa's largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, is delighted to announce that it has concluded preparations to start new flight to Chengdu, China three times weekly as of June 3, 2017. Chengdu is the capital of China's Sichuan …
Ethiopian Airlines announces fifth gateway to China
Egyptian parliamentary delegation to visit Ethiopia soon
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG