Ethiopia jails 20 Muslims accused of pursuing Sharia state – San Francisco Chronicle
|
FTNnews.com
|
Ethiopia jails 20 Muslims accused of pursuing Sharia state
San Francisco Chronicle
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — An Ethiopian court has sentenced 20 Muslims to prison after they were found guilty of trying to establish a state ruled by Sharia law and inciting violence. They were charged under Ethiopia's controversial anti-terrorism …
Ethiopia: Ethiopian Had a Fruitful Year
Ethiopia jails 20 Muslims on terrorism-related charges
Ethiopian Airlines to start direct and non-stop services to Singapore
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG