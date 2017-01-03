Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethiopia jails 20 Muslims accused of pursuing Sharia state – San Francisco Chronicle

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


FTNnews.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ethiopia jails 20 Muslims accused of pursuing Sharia state
San Francisco Chronicle
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — An Ethiopian court has sentenced 20 Muslims to prison after they were found guilty of trying to establish a state ruled by Sharia law and inciting violence. They were charged under Ethiopia's controversial anti-terrorism
Ethiopia: Ethiopian Had a Fruitful Year2merkato – Ethiopian Business Portal
Ethiopia jails 20 Muslims on terrorism-related chargesThe News
Ethiopian Airlines to start direct and non-stop services to SingaporeAfrican Review
africanews –Sudan Tribune
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.