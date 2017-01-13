Etsako by-election: APC has no anointed candidate, says Agbonmhere

Jethro Ibileke/Benin An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo State, Blessing Agbonmhere, said he is confident of victory at the party’s primary election holding on Saturday. Agbonmhere said this on Friday in Benin while addressing journalists, debunked rumours that he has stepped down for his co-contestant, Johnson Oghuma. He said APC has no anointed candidate for the primary, hence the issue of stepping down for anybody does not even arise in the first place.

