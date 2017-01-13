Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Etsako by-election: APC has no anointed candidate, says Agbonmhere

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo State, Blessing Agbonmhere, said he is confident of victory at the party’s primary election holding on Saturday. Agbonmhere said this on Friday in Benin while addressing journalists, debunked rumours that he has stepped down for his co-contestant, Johnson Oghuma. He said APC has no anointed candidate for the primary, hence the issue of stepping down for anybody does not even arise in the first place.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.