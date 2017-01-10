Etsako by-election: My ambition not based on my dad’s political influence —Oshiomhole Jnr

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—SON of the immediate past governor of Edo State and House of Representatives aspirant for Etsako Federal constituency of Edo State, Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, has said his ambition to represent his people in the House of Representatives is borne out of his passion to serve and not as a result of the political influence of his father, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, is expected to hold a by-election for Etsako federal constituency of the state as a result of a vacant seat left by Comrade Philip Shaibu who is now the Deputy Governor of the state.

However, Dr Oshiomhole, who is one of those who have indicated interest in the seat, said he felt disrespected each time people attributed his ambition to the political influence of his father.

According to him: “I am a medical doctor, an environmentalists and I have travelled far and wide, and have seen how things happen. I have discussed with Nigerians in the Diaspora and they are disappointed with the way things have gone over the years until President Buhari came in. So, I am eminently qualified to represent my people since there is a vacuum now. I know what my people want and I know what they are going through. People forget that behind a successful man there is always a family behind him.”

The post Etsako by-election: My ambition not based on my dad’s political influence —Oshiomhole Jnr appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

