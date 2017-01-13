Etsako Bye Election: I Have Not Stepped Down For Any Aspirant – Agbomhere

Barely 24 hours to the conduct of Etsako Federal constituency Bye election in Edo state, an aspirant Blessing Agbomere has disclosed that he is still in the race.

Agbomere, who made this known to newsmen in Benin spoke against wild rumor making the round also that noted as a discipline party man democrat he cannot stampede to withdraw from the race by any aspirants.

Agbomere, who was also a governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress in the State admonished his supporters to disregard such comments adding that ” it is the handwork of our enemy “

Agbomere said “I have called you here today to dispel the rumours about my aspirations that I have stepped down. I am part of the change agenda and the Buhari struggle. I am vying for the position not to benefit myself but for the people of my constituency”

“At this point in our nationhood, we require young, vibrant youth, which I represent to lead my people at the National Assembly. “

While expressing confidence to clinch the party’s ticket he told news men that the leadership of the party are in total support of his aspiration to represent Estako federal constituency at the national assembly.

