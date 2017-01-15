Etsako bye-election: Oghuma emerges APC candidate amidst protest – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Etsako bye-election: Oghuma emerges APC candidate amidst protest
The Nation Newspaper
A former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Johnson Oghuma, has been elected candidate of the All Progressive Congress for the scheduled January 28 bye-election for Etsako Federal constituency in the National Assembly. The Etsako …
