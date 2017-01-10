Etsako Fed. Const. bye-election: PDP, APC biker over INEC’s timetable

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Barrister Anslem Ojezua, has berated the leadership of the State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for protesting and condemning what it called the sudden scheduling of the bye election for Etsako Federal Constituency for January 28, 2017, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The PDP had alleged that there was strong evidence that APC had prior knowledge of the dates and have since even in contravention of the electoral law been campaigning. The PDP in a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

