Etsu Nupe Lauds Philanthropist’s Intervention In Blind Centre In Bida

Etsu Nupe, Alhjai Yahaya Abubakar has commended A non-governmental organization that has intervened in rehabilitating a 57 year old Vocational Blind Training Centre in Bida, Niger State, saying that the centre has been facing challenges.

The Royal father who received Dr. Kelly Nwogu, the managing director of the Initiative, who was on facility tour of the centre said the centre lack adequate staff and training tools,

The Royal father said that the centre has witnessed encroachment by private developers who take advantage of lack of fetching to trespass.

Etsu Nupe who described Dr Nwogu as a supporters of the less privileged ,lauded his for choice of the centre as key projects of intervention.

He said most of the training could not fufil their dreams of bettering their lives and those of their families by becoming productive members as they could not afford the perquisite capital to enable them put their profession to effective use.

Ngogu has stated that his support initiative was sourcing about N100 billion to intervene in various projects aimed at empowering the disabled and less privilege across the country .

At the centre in Bida , he promised to intervene by rehabilitating the aging and collapsing structures , which includes, classrooms, hostels, administrative block and a staff quarters.

The Philanthropists promised to provide mattresses, beddings and tools to enhance teaching and learning at the centre, while also pledging to empower the trainees with the capital after the training programme.

Dr Nwogu making reference to his own painful memory ofof being raised as an only child of a crippled mother said, “if we don’t help them, their children would suffer and crime rate would increase” positing that poverty lead to crime.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

