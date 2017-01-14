Eunice Elisha: Police Releases Alleged Killers of Abuja Pastor
Premium Times reports that the suspects identities were concealed by the Abuja command.
A 42-year-old mother of seven, Mrs. Eunice Elisha, was murdered by unknown assailants while evangelizing around Gbazango-West area of Kubwa, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory.
The post Eunice Elisha: Police Releases Alleged Killers of Abuja Pastor appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG