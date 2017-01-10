Euro 2016 gave France ?1.2 bn boost – study – Yahoo News UK
Euro 2016 gave France ?1.2 bn boost – study
Hosting the Euro 2016 football tournament cost France less than 200 million euros ($211 million) but brought some 1.22 billion euros into the country, according to figures released by the ministry of sports Tuesday. There was controversy over the …
