Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Euro 2016 gave France ?1.2 bn boost – study – Yahoo News UK

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Yahoo News UK

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Euro 2016 gave France ?1.2 bn boost – study
Yahoo News UK
Hosting the Euro 2016 football tournament cost France less than 200 million euros ($211 million) but brought some 1.22 billion euros into the country, according to figures released by the ministry of sports Tuesday. There was controversy over the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.