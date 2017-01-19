EuroBeat: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane surprised by his sides Copa del Rey loss – Fox Sports
|
Fox Sports
|
EuroBeat: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane surprised by his sides Copa del Rey loss
Fox Sports
REAL Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted he was surprised by his side's slow start as they slumped to a second defeat in four days, 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday. Zidane's men hadn't lost …
Zidane's men lack precision as Madrid fall in Copa
Real will fight in Copa second leg – Casemiro
Real Madrid lose second on the bounce
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG