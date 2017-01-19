Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EuroBeat: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane surprised by his sides Copa del Rey loss – Fox Sports

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Fox Sports

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
EuroBeat: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane surprised by his sides Copa del Rey loss
Fox Sports
REAL Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted he was surprised by his side's slow start as they slumped to a second defeat in four days, 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday. Zidane's men hadn't lost
Zidane's men lack precision as Madrid fall in CopaESPN FC (blog)
Real will fight in Copa second leg – CasemiroESPN
Real Madrid lose second on the bouncegulfnews.com
SkySports –Reuters UK –STLtoday.com –FOXSports.com
all 123 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.