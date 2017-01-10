European Commission’s telco privacy laws may soon also cover internet firms
The European Commission is expanding its strict telecommunications privacy laws to now cover internet companies too. The laws, which are currently only proposed, will also see slightly more relaxed cookie laws.
The post European Commission’s telco privacy laws may soon also cover internet firms appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG