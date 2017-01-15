European Union Still Lags Behind Where Bitcoin is Concerned

Bitcoin adoption by merchants and store owners is booming as of late. Particularly in the European Union, things are improving year over year. Even though there is still a lot of work to be done, it appears Central Europe is doing quite well. At the same time, the lack of Bitcoin adoption in Scandinavia is … Continue reading European Union Still Lags Behind Where Bitcoin is Concerned

The post European Union Still Lags Behind Where Bitcoin is Concerned appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

