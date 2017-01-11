Roman Herzog, former president of Germany, dies at 82 – Washington Post
Roman Herzog, former president of Germany, dies at 82
Roman Herzog, who as president pressed Germany to embrace economic reform in the 1990s and also stressed the importance of remembering the Holocaust, died Jan. 10 in Bad Mergentheim, Germany. He was 82. President Joachim Gauck announced Mr.
