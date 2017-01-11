Europe’s First Underwater Museum Opens (Photo)
Europe’s first underwater sculpture museum featuring over 300 life-sized figures has been inaugurated. The Lanzarote attraction, Museo Atlantico, took almost three years to complete and has 12 sprawling underwater installations by artist Jason deCaires Taylor.
With the sculptures placed at 39 feet on the sea bed, divers can now tour the underwater museum off the coast of Bahia de Las Coloradas. See more photo below;
