Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Europol supports migrant smuggling investigation in Germany

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The European Police Office (Europol) is supporting a joint investigation into migrant smuggling in Germany, Europol said on Monday. According to Europol’s press release, German police searched several houses and issued two arrest warrants last week. The arrested individuals are suspected of being part of a criminal network involved in smuggling Syrian migrants to Germany,…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Europol supports migrant smuggling investigation in Germany appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.