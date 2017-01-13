Eva Alordiah: So because I’m engaged, I must marry? – TheCable
TheCable
Eva Alordiah: So because I'm engaged, I must marry?
TheCable
Eva Alordiah has said she holds the right to get married whenever she deems fit despite her engagement to King Caesar, a television personality. A fan criticised the singer's fiance for not marrying her, one year after his proposal. The criticism didn …
