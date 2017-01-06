Eva Alordiah Writes Snubbed Fiance, Caesar A Poem

Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah took to her social media page to write her fiance a romantic love poem. Recall that the rapper got engaged to her fiance on the 2015 Headies Awards stage. Eva, who once again proved her depth of writing, wrote: “What do you want?” “Nothing.” It was the way her eyes drew…

The post Eva Alordiah Writes Snubbed Fiance, Caesar A Poem appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

