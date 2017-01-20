Even God Rested on the 7th Day – Presidency Speaks on Buhari on 10-day Vacation

On Thursday, the Nigerian Senate announced President Muhammadu Buhari’s to embark on a 10-day vacation, during which he would undergo “routine medical checkup”, and handed over the nation’s affairs to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

It was gathered that theVice President had to cut short his presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

While speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday afternoon shortly after the president’s departure, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said there was nothing wrong with the president embarking on a 10-day vacation, as God himself rested on the seventh day after doing the work of creation for six days.

Adesina who disclosed further that it was absolutely normal for Buhari to take some rest. “The president is going to rest. You know that God did work of creation for six days and on the seventh day he rested,” he said.

“So if God needed to rest, how much more human being? So the president is just going to rest and the statement we have released is straightforward. He will go on this leave and during the leave he will do routine medical checkups.”

Asked if there was anything to worry about, Adesina said: “Nothing, absolutely nothing. We need to show goodwill towards our leaders, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari, who is working to give Nigeria a new footing, a new orientation. Nothing absolutely to worry about but a lot of goodwill, a lot prayers are necessary at all times.”

Buhari himself expressed surprise at questions over his vacation, simply saying: “What’s wrong with going on vacation? Didn’t I go last year at the same time?”