Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Events This Weekend

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Hello BellaNaijarians! It’s Thursday, and it’s time for another edition of Events This Weekend. ** Spice Route Spice Route Thursday night live band will host Lagos elites, celebrities and socialites to the very best of rock and alternative live performances. It will kick off its live band performances featuring popular band: The Platinum Blazer. Date: Thursday, January […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.