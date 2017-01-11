Everton Agree £10.4 Million fee for Standard Liège striker Ishak Belfodil

Everton are close to agreeing a £10.4million deal for Standard Liege striker Ishak Belfodil, according to the Guardian.

The 24-year-old has netted nine goals in 19 appearances for the Belgian club this season, and could be the latest in a string of deals set to be completed by Ronald Koeman this January.

Everton are doing quite a bit of spending this window, having already brought in forward Ademola Lookman for £10m from Charlton this month.

The club are also set to complete the signing of Manchester United’s Morgan Schneiderlin for £22m, and reportedly had a £15m bid for Franck Kessie turned down by Atalanta on Tuesday.

Sky in Italy: Atalanta have turned down £15m Everton bid for midfielder Franck Kessié. They say Chelsea also interested — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 10, 2017

A former France youth international, he was purchased by Parma for the second time in 2014 but scored just one goal in 23 appearances before terminating his contract when the club was hit by financial difficulties.

Despite signing a two-year contract with Baniyas, Belfodil was offered to several clubs in England and France last summer before eventually joining Standard. He has since become a regular under Aleksandar Jankovic, who replaced Yannick Ferrera as coach in September.

Under contract until 2018, it is understood that Everton’s original offer of £8.5m was rejected last week but an agreement was reached on Tuesday which is expected to see him sign a three-year deal.

The post Everton Agree £10.4 Million fee for Standard Liège striker Ishak Belfodil appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

