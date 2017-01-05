Everton Complete £11 Million Signing Of Ademola Lookman

Charlton Athletic’s teenage forward, Ademola Lookman has joined epl club, Everton for a fee of £11 million.

The 19-year-old signed a four-and-a-half year deal until June 2021 and is the most expensive player signed from League One.

The England under-20 international has scored seven goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for Charlton.

Lookman said: “It feels great to be an Everton player. As soon as I heard about Everton’s interest I knew this would be the right place for me.”

“Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager,” Lookman added.

“When you look at what he did at Southampton, and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction.

“It was great playing in the Championship last season and for the last six months in League One but I feel like I’m ready to make the step up to the Premier League.”

Koeman said: “Ademola is a big talent and, at 19 years old, he has a big future in the game. I’m really happy that we’ve been able to bring him here to the club.”

The post Everton Complete £11 Million Signing Of Ademola Lookman appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

