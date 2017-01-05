Everton complete Lookman’s signing

Everton has announced the signing of Ademola Lookman from Charlton Athletic on a four-and-a-half year deal for an initial £7.5m in a deal with add-ons rising to £11m.

The England Under-20 forward broke into Charlton’s first-team midway through last season and quickly caught the eye with his direct running. He is contracted until June 2021 and will wear shirt No31.

“It feels great to be an Everton player,” the 19-year-old. “As soon as I heard about Everton’s interest I knew this would be the right place for me.

“Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager. When you look at what he did at Southampton, and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction.

