Everton FC: Merseyside club secure Russian training ground sponsorship

The deal takes effect this month and also gives USM Holdings a number of global marketing rights.

Everton’s training ground will be renamed USM Finch Farm as part of a five-year sponsorship deal with a Russian holding company, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The deal takes effect this month and also gives USM Holdings a number of global marketing rights, including in-match advertising at Goodison Park.

"We’ve invested heavily into our training facilities over recent years and this deal means we can continue to provide top-class facilities, which we know plays an important role in attracting the best playing talent, from academy right through to the first team," Everton chief executive Robert Elstone said in a press release.

USM Holdings board member Ivan Streshinsky said the deal would give his company "unique, year-round, global media exposure".

Everton moved to Finch Farm, which lies south-east of Liverpool city centre, from their previous Bellefield base in October 2007.

