Everton sign 19yr-old Nigerian forward

Everton have confirmed the signing of Charlton Athletic teenager Ademola Lookman for an undisclosed fee, although it is reported to be in the region of £11m. Forward Lookman, 19, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal. Ademola Lookman or Mola for short said he’s ‘ready to make the step up’ to the Premier League having sealed a […]

