Everton sign Schneiderlin from Man United

Everton has completed the signing of Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United for £24million on a four-and-a-half year deal.

The Dailymail reports that the 27-year-old France international, who played under Toffees boss Ronald Koeman at Southampton, could make his debut against Manchester City at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Schneiderlin will wear the No 2 shirt at Everton, who will pay an initial £20m to United with the fee eventually rising up to £24m.

The post Everton sign Schneiderlin from Man United appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

