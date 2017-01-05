Everton Signs Ademola Lookman for £7.5 million
Everton Football Club have completed their first business of the new year by signing 19-year-old Ademola Lookman for an initial £7.5 million from Charlton. The winger, who made 49 appearances for Charlton after coming through the club’s youth set-up, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract which will keep him at Goodison Park until the summer of …
