Everton Snap Up Morgan Schneirdelin For £20m

Premier League side, Everton have opened the chequebook to sign 27-year-old French midfielder, Morgan Schneirdelin for £20m. Schneidrdelin will be reunited with his former head coach, Ronald Koeman under whom he played at Southampton before leaving to join Manchester United. Schneiderlin signed for United under Louis van Gaal for £25m from Southampton in July 2015 and started 25 …

The post Everton Snap Up Morgan Schneirdelin For £20m appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

