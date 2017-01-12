Everton Snap Up Morgan Schneirdelin For £20m
Premier League side, Everton have opened the chequebook to sign 27-year-old French midfielder, Morgan Schneirdelin for £20m. Schneidrdelin will be reunited with his former head coach, Ronald Koeman under whom he played at Southampton before leaving to join Manchester United. Schneiderlin signed for United under Louis van Gaal for £25m from Southampton in July 2015 and started 25 …
