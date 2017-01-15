Pages Navigation Menu

Everton whip Manchester City 4-0

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Football, Sports

Everton produced a brilliant performance on Sunday to stun Manchester City and deliver a serious blow to Pep Guardiola’s English Premier League title hopes. The Toffees willingly soaked up 71 per cent of City possession but restricted Guardiola’s side to few chances and scored with four of just six attempts at goal. Romelu Lukaku coolly side-footed in a Kevin Mirallas cut-back and the Belgium internationals combined again after the break, with Mirallas drilling Lukaku’s through-ball across the goalkeeper.

