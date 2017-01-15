Everton whip Manchester City 4-0

Everton produced a brilliant performance on Sunday to stun Manchester City and deliver a serious blow to Pep Guardiola’s English Premier League title hopes. The Toffees willingly soaked up 71 per cent of City possession but restricted Guardiola’s side to few chances and scored with four of just six attempts at goal. Romelu Lukaku coolly side-footed in a Kevin Mirallas cut-back and the Belgium internationals combined again after the break, with Mirallas drilling Lukaku’s through-ball across the goalkeeper.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

